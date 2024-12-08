Rams' Special Teams Can Be the Difference Against the Bills
Most of the time when the analysts and people are breaking down NFL matchups they only talk about a team's offense or defense. In those conversations, a key unit is not mentioned. And that is the special teams.
A team's special teams can have a specific impact on a game any given Sunday. Field goals, punts, returns, and flipping the field are just some of the ways special teams impact the game.
With the new kick-off rules now, teams have to game plan off of that as it can change momentum in a heart beat.
For the Los Angeles Rams we have seen all season, the impact that their special teams have had in changing games. They will have to continue that on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, to set up the offense or flip the field for the defense.
"Yeah, I think we are playing better week in, week out," said Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn. "I think we are competing, especially in the return phases. Last week obviously the kick return, got a penalty, that we have to eliminate but other than that you know, we are staying connected. We are fighting, we are finishing plays. The number one thing I look around across the board, however, is on the field for us, they are competing hard and that is the number one goal."
Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington has made an impact on special teams.
"Obviously, a huge spark last week. Very important for us. He [Whittington] is a violent runner, he has good vision, contact balance, ball security, a little bit of everything you are looking for in a returner. Especially in the kick return guy. A little bit more size wise and physicality. Those are the things he adds for us."
"You got to look at the guys up front first. It is an 11-man game, the way we play it. To be able to set the block up and stay connected and be able to have the vision to hit that. He is at full speed. One cut and go. And that is exciting to see. The explosives are fun, we got to try to figure out a way to create even more of those."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE