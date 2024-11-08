Rams' Stafford Climbing Seeing Surge in Acclaim
The Los Angeles Rams were engaged in one of the most fun watches in Week 9 with their overtime victory, a victory that reminded fans how good Matthew Stafford is when the game is on the line.
Coming into Week 10, per CBS Stafford improved his previous ranking by two and landed at spot 13. Just missing out on the top 10, it was plain and simple to see how Stafford's ranking would trend upward rather than stay ranked as a league-average quarterback.
Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford completed 25 of his 44 attempts when passing the ball, recording 298 yards, two touchdown passes, and only one interception. Of his 25 completed passes, his overtime run was perfect, hitting his targets and maintaining control over the football.
While still having lower numbers than the Seahawks in total yards, passing yards, and rushing yards, Stafford and the Rams found a way to walk out victorious. The team's defense did not allow Stafford to be sacked all game and remained in possession of the football for a total of 32:10.
Coming into Week 9, Stafford was ranked 15 overall on CBS's power rankings. It is safe to say that the Rams quarterback earned his jump from 15 to 13 in the rankings by recording more passing yards last week (Week 9) than in Week 8 (279 yards). The full Rams and Seahawks OT recap can be found here.
Over the Ram's three-game winning streak, Stafford has had 64 completions in 101 attempts, which is a success percentage of 63.3. He has also thrown the ball over those three games for 731 yards while recording six touchdown passes and only three interceptions.
With the Miami Dolphins next up for the Rams, this matchup should favor the now-ranked 13th quarterback in the NFL, having never lost to the Dolphins in his career. In the two games played against the Dolphins, Stafford has recorded 497 passing yards, averaging 248.5 yards per game.
Having not faced this Miami team since his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Stafford will be looking to continue his success as of late to help get his squad over the .500 mark and close in on first place in the NFC West division.
