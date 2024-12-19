Rams' Stafford, Jets' Rodgers No Strangers Going Into Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the New York Jets this Sunday. The two teams have only gone against each other once in the last five years; however, there is a former rivalry that will be rekindled on Dec. 22.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have some prolonged history against each other — Stafford came to the Rams in 2021 from the Detroit Lions, while Rodgers came to the Jets after 21 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Well, the Packers and Jets are NFC North rivals, their rivalry spanning all the way back to 1929. Stafford and Rodgers have gone up against each other 17 times while on their respective teams. Out of their 17 meetings, Rodgers and the Packers won 13 games, Stafford and the Lions winning four.
“I’m just excited to go out there and play. Obviously, meaningful football in the month of December is an awesome thing to be a part of. We’ve earned that and we’ve got to continue to earn that opportunity to play games that matter,” said Stafford when asked about the Sunday game.
“This just happens to be the next one on the list. Obviously, [I] have a ton of respect for Aaron and competed against him a bunch of times in my career. He’s a [hell of a] player and does a great job,” he continued.
Their upcoming game will be their 18th time seeing each other in their careers, however, they are seeing each other under completely different circumstances — a new uniform, a new coach and a strategy. However, the two quarterbacks are as talented as they ever were.
“It’s just two great players … two guys who have done it at a really high level," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "The essence of playing quarterback involves so many different things … both of those guys have been doing those types of things at a really high clip … It’s two greats, two guys that I look at as Hall of Famers."
Stafford has grown a lot since his time with the Lions, acting as a vital part in the Rams’ successes. Rodgers, in his first season with the Jets, has seen a tough season, especially after suffering multiple injuries that plagued him until Week 4.
