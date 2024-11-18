Grading the Rams' Thrilling Road Win Over the Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams traveled to the East Coast on Sunday and defeated the New England Patriots. With their backs against the wall because of their poor showing on Monday Night Football, the Rams desperately needed a win on Sunday.
John Breech CBS' Sports credited Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford with a solid performance. Stafford was sacked multiple times in his last outing, throwing the Rams' offense off for essentially the entire game.
“When Matthew Stafford is on fire, the Rams are tough to beat, and Stafford was on fire against New England,” Breech said. “The veteran QB threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, with most of that production going to his two favorite targets: Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Nacua dominated the first half, with 117 of his 123 yards coming in the first two quarters.”
Breech noted that Kupp played extremely well in the second half and that Kupp played a significant part role in the Rams' win on Sunday. The Rams look like a completely different team with a healthy group of receivers.
As talented as the Rams' offense is this season, the unit is still a work in progress. However, the signs of a potent offense is right there for the Rams, they just have to execute a little better.
“Kupp then took over in the second half with 96 of his 106 yards coming in the final two quarters, including a 69-yard TD that helped break the game open in the third quarter,” Breech said. “The Rams' defense disappeared for most of the second half, but Kamren Kinchens did end up saving the day by picking off Drake Maye on New England's final possession. This was a game the Rams couldn't afford to lose, and Stafford made sure that didn't happen."
The Rams are still within striking distance of winning the division or securing a Wild Card berth. They must continue to play more like they did on Sunday than the way they did last Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.
Los Angeles is now 5-5 on the season and will host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.
