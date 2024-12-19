REPORT: Rams in for a Challenge Against Rodgers, Jets
The Los Angeles Rams started the season 1-4 with a roster ravaged by injuries. The Rams' season has been filled with massive momentum swings, from the 1-4 start to winning three of their last four games, including their previous three consecutive games.
The Rams will travel to the East Coast this weekend to face Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the New York Jets in a game they should win but could go either way. Rodgers and the Jets are coming off a comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for every game this weekend. Following their third consecutive win, Iyer likes the Rams' chances against a Jets team with little to play for.
However, Iyer noted that the Rams' play over the last two weeks has given him pause because Los Angeles went from scoring nearly 50 points against one of the best teams in the league to not even scoring a touchdown against one of the worst teams.
"This is a bit tricky for the Rams because the Jets' offense has found plenty with Aaron Rodgers, even though it's much too late," Iyer said. "Los Angeles went from outscoring Buffalo to scoring just enough in San Francisco. The Jets' secondary has been much leakier of late, and their run defense can be had. The younger Rams defenders respond better on the road, and Sean McVay also provides a big coaching edge."
The Rams have won three consecutive games, and three more wins will guarantee their spot in the playoffs and a home playoff game. However, the Rams have no room for error, so they cannot overlook Rodgers and the Jets.
Last week, Rodgers threw for nearly 300 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Jaguars only sacked him once, which the Rams' defense must approve of if they hope to leave with a win.
Los Angeles is a much better team than the Jaguars and the Jets are, but things get a little weird when playing at MetLife Stadium. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the rest of the Rams must expect the unexpected when preparing for Rodgers and company.
