Rams Star Earns Major Recognition From Dolphins All-Pro
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has had a rough go of it the past few years due to persistent injury issues, but he is back on the field now and looks just as good as ever.
Kupp logged 11 catches for 104 yards during the Rams' Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, and now, he is preparing to face his former teammate on Monday night: Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey spent three-and-a-half seasons with Kupp in Los Angeles, with the two stars helping LA win a Super Bowl during the 2021-22 campaign.
This will mark Ramsey's first return to Hollywood since.
The battle between Ramsey and Kupp should be interesting, and the Dolphins defensive back is reminiscing about his previous battles with the Rams pass-catcher.
While discussing the matchup, Ramsey hearkened back to some fierce practices he had with Kupp during their time together, saying it was like "iron sharpening iron," via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.
Ramsey was traded to the Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars midway through the 2019 campaign. He made three straight Pro Bowls in Los Angeles from 2020 through 2022, also notching a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections in his first two years there.
Kupp made his only Pro Bowl in 2021 after leading all NFL receivers in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16), so you can certainly imagine what it was like when Kupp and Ramsey faced one another on the practice field.
The Rams ultimately dealt Ramsey to the Dolphins in March 2023. In spite of being limited to just 10 games due to injury during his debut campaign in South Beach, Ramsey still made the Pro Bowl.
Overall, the 30-year-old has earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl, with three of those appearances coming with the Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Kupp has played in only 25 games since 2022, as the Eastern Washington product has been largely derailed by injuries the past three seasons.
In four games in 2024, Kupp has caught 34 passes for 302 yards and a couple of scores.
We'll see who gets the better end of the matchup on Monday evening.
