Former Rams Superstar Faces Old Team For First Time
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will face one of their former players on Monday Night Football as they welcome in the Miami Dolphins (2-6) to Sofi Stadium for Week 10.
Ninth-year veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey is in his second season with the Dolphins and will make his return to face the Rams for the first time since being traded in March of last year.
Ramsey was a pivotal piece of the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl championship run. He was also a Pro Bowl selection in each of the four seasons he played with the Rams (2019-'22).
Regarded as one of the best secondary defenders over the past decade, Ramsey will bring his A-game against his former team. He racked up 242 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 47 pass deflections in 57 games as a Ram.
In 2024, Ramsey has earned 29 tackles, one interception, and four pass deflections through eight games. He will square off against his former teammate, receiver Cooper Kupp, and will likely spend portions of the game guarding young star wide out Puka Nacua for the first time.
The good thing for the Rams is their coaching staff will know exactly how to work their offense around Ramsey, having much of the coaching staff apart of the organization back when he was with the team.
First-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula was previously the assistant linebackers coach dating back to 2017 and has seen much of what Ramsey can do through his time in Inglewood. Head coach Sean McVay will dial up his best game plan, having coached Ramsey as well.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is in his second season in Los Angeles and has not had to face Ramsey yet in his career with the Rams. He will be able to take much of what his supporting coaching staff has learned over the years and implement those keys into his scheme for Monday night.
It will be intriguing to see what kind of reception Ramsey gets in his return to Los Angeles. His presence will be felt as the Dolphins have the fourth-best pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 183.1 yards per game through the air.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE