Rams Star Must Have Huge Game Against NFC West Rival
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) are seeking a third-straight win this Sunday on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (4-4). The key to victory will go through third-year running back Kyren Williams who has been one of the more successful rushers in the NFL this season.
Williams has rushed for eight touchdowns this season which is good for second-best in the league behind Baltimore's Derrick Henry (9). He has also been utilized in the passing game, earning a pair of touchdown receptions.
The former Notre Dame running back was on a six-game rushing touchdown streak to start the year before last week but still scored through the air.
In his last game against an NFC West opponent, Williams posted 89 yards and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in a comeback win in Week 3. If he is able to have a similar performance, the Rams will control tempo and hold time of possession for a majority of the game.
Williams is the key because of how inept the Seahawks rush defense has been this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL and allowing 148.4 rush yards per game. This is a perfect opportunity for the young back to have another statement performance in a divisional game.
A big piece of the run game that will be absent from this week's NFC West battle will be offensive lineman Joe Noteboom who has been out since Week 1 against Detroit. Even without him, Williams has found success, rushing for over 90 yards in three of the last four games
The Rams are 3-1 this season when Williams receives 20 or more carries. He will need to be given a heavy diet of carries again this week against a defense that has not stopped the run all year long. There is no better man for the job than Williams who has been one of the best rushers this season.
This is an incredible opportunity not just for Williams but for the entire offense to take advantage and move to 2-1 in their division. A win on Sunday would put them tied for second and potentially tied for first in the division is the Arizona Cardinals lose this week.
Just as they have been all year, giving Williams the ball at a high rate will give the Rams their best chance at another win, becoming a .500 team once more, and having a real shot at winning their division.
