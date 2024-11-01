BREAKING: Rams Reveal Final Week 9 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams (4-3) have released their third and final injury report of the week in preparation for their upcoming divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (4-4).
Rams punter Ethan Evans (illness), nose tackle Neville Gallimore (shoulder), and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) have all been ruled out for Week 9, Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a press conference earlier today.
The best news for the Rams is that second-year receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable after dinging his knee in practice earlier this week. He is expected to be ready to go but the Rams will address the situation with caution as Nacua did not practice on Friday.
"No, we are going to be smart with him," McVay said in his Friday press conference. "Get him turned over and try to get that knee feeling as good as possible for game day."
Evans' illness comes as a surprise as he has punted in all seven games this year and was just recently diagnosed with an illness. McVay did not give much detail to what the second-year punter is dealing with but will be out this week regardless.
"I don’t even know the technicalities in terms of if I can reveal his illness, he is sick," McVay said. "He has a sickness and we expect him to be OK but it’s not like our typical flu. It’s not covid. -- But, it is a sickness that would require you to miss a little bit of time and don’t get me in trouble.
The Rams shored up their punting situation with the practice squad signings of two young punters in Ryan Sanborn and Ty Zentner, either could play on Sunday.
In Noteboom's case, he is still handling a high ankle sprain injury that has kept him out since Week 1. He will be kept on the injured reserve list for another week but McVay said, "he is making good progress."
Gallimore will be sidelined after not practicing all week following a shoulder injury that he suffered last week agains the Minnesota Vikings. His injury should not be long term and hopefully will be back in practice early next week.
