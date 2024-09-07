Rams Star Puka Nacua Declares Personal Goal For 2024 Season
To say that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had an incredible rookie season is an understatement.
Selected 177th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua proved to be one of the best players in his class.
Across the season, Nacua made 105 receptions on 160 targets for 1,486 yards, six touchdowns, and 68 first downs, setting the records for most receptions and receiving yards in a rookie season. He also rushed for 89 yards on 12 attempts.
Additionally, Nacua set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a postseason game with 181 yards against the Detroit Lions. He was named to the Pro Bowl, PFWA All-Rookie Team, and second-team All-Pro for his efforts.
Like any player, there are plenty of things that Nacua is looking to improve on, mainly through workouts with fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp, where they worked on strength, conditioning, and timing.
"There's ability then there's timing in place where you're going to open up your stride and you're going to get the full length," Nacua told Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. "There's going to be times where it's going to feel close quarters and you're going to have to shorten up your stride to be able to cross the defender's face. Not necessarily run different routes, but to be able to fine tune some of the stuff that we continue to do all the time."
While he's working on all of that, Nacua still has one goal that he is focusing on more than anything: playing as much as he can.
"The one goal, I know I for sure have, is to play in all regular season games," Nacua said. "That was something that I was able to accomplish in my rookie year. To be able to go out there, be there for my team and for myself out there on Sundays is something that I hold dear to my heart. That's a challenge that I'm ready for."
While Nacua has proven that he has the makings of a star player, analysts still expect him to have a drop in performance this year, and it's a bit understandable as to why.
Last year, Nacua caught everyone off-guard with his football IQ and skill. This year, he won't have the advantage of surprise.
However, this discounts Nacua's work ethic and point of view that separates him from every other player. Yes, everyone may know now that Nacua is an offensive threat, but this just means that he is ready to operate at an even higher level than before.
More Rams: Los Angeles Defender Embracing New Expanded Role Heading Into Season