Rams' Cooper Kupp Compares Football To Unique Off The Field Activity
On Whistle's latest episode of 'Days Off', Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp spoke on the parallels between his work on and off the field. Kupp isn't just a one-dimensional athlete, he's also a business owner.
The record-setting receiver's off day ritual consists of dong a light workout and getting coffee after.
"Off days, ideally, I wouldn't go into the facility at all. In season off days is a lot of recovery, there's still a movement aspect to it," Kupp said. "Really low impact stuff, real big on getting the blood flowing. And then it's a lot of time with the family. I'm not watching film. I'm just recovering and being with family. "
Teammate Puka Nacua is like family to Kupp since they spend even days away from the facility together. In Whistle's latest episode, Nacua and a few other Rams players go to Kupp's house for a light morning workout.
"Cooper is a special dude. He kind of sets the bar, sets the tone, especially getting a guy like Puka [Nacua] in here, [he] takes him under his wing. It's a special thing," Ryan Sorensen, their trainer, said.
When Kupp and Nacua take the field together this season, it won't just be two record-setting receivers on the gridiron, it'll be two brothers.
Alongside being star receiver for the Rams, Kupp is a co-founder of Dodo Coffee Company, alongside his wife and other close relatives. The company was launched in early 2024.
Kupp was the mastermind behind the name of the company after he got inspiration from his son.
"My son and his cousin would basically jump on the couch, they would just yell 'Dodo!' when they jumped off the couch," Kupp explained. "I just kind of threw it out there kind of as something that'll make people smile.
The company ships their coffee nationwide and have a store in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
"Dodo Coffee has a little rhythm to it. Everyone really liked it," Kupp said. "This is what it's supposed to be: a family-run coffee company."
Kupp has branched outside of his sport like several modern-era athletes; however, he's realized that his business has some similarities to the game he loves.
"There is a competitive nature to football. There is a competitive nature to business. Building out a business there are so many people you're involved with," Kupp said. "There's so many things that you're planning on. There's a game plan you're trying to execute. In the same way as a football team, we have so many people to solve the problem that defense presents to you. You have a game plan to put a great product on the field. The collaborative piece is something that parallels really closely and is something that I've really enjoyed having something that's so different, but also very similar in terms of working with people."
