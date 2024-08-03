Rams Stars Join Forces With Arsenal FC to Tackle Tough Questions From Kids
The Los Angeles Rams surprised everyone last year when they qualified for the playoffs last year with a 10-7 record. Now, they're expected to match that excellence this year.
That being said, the work a team does off the field is just as important as the work they do on it, and the Rams recently proved this when they worked with Arsenal Football Club in the 'Football Meets Football' Clinic.
Since Arsenal faced Manchester United at SoFi Stadium on July 27, and both teams are owned by Stan Kroenke, it only made sense that they work with the Rams to reach out to local youth.
In celebration of the successful event, Arsenal shared a video where some stars from Arsenal and the Rams answered questions from participating children.
"During our recent U.S Tour, Arsenal, and LA Rams came together for a ‘Football Meets Football’ clinic – a mixture of games and activities involving American football and football," read the video's description.
"As part of it, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, LA Rams coach Sean McVay, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp were all quizzed by a number of the 100 kids taking part in the clinic, with a mix of challenging and funny questions!"
In the video, Arteta, McVay, Odegaard, and Kupp answered questions from children, delving into why they became athletes, what they do in their spare time, whether it's hard coaching a professional team, and if they ever get mad.
"Have you seen [Arteta] on the sidelines of the pitch?" McVay jokingly responded.
However, the most interesting question was levied at Odegaard and Kupp, when they were asked how they manage their family and sports lives.
"I've got three kids at home," said Kupp. "My wife and I have been married for nine years. When I'm at work, I'm at work. If I'm at home, I'm at home, engaged with my family, being a husband and a father, which is way more important than whatever I do away from home."
Afterward, Arteta opened up about his relationship with McVay. “I know Sean well," he said. We’ve met a few times and obviously we have the same ownership so that connects everybody - not only coaches but players and organization."
"There’s a lot of know-how and skills that we take and build from each other, and it was great to see everybody together. It’s not often we have the opportunity to do it, but it’s something we can really use to benefit everyone within the organization.”
Though NFL players are often questioned about their game by professionals, kids can often bring out some thought-provoking questions that can make players become more self-aware.
