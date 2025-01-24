Former NFL Players Give Their Take on if Rams QB Stafford is a Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense manage to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford did a great job holding the offense together last season. Stafford also had another good season.
Now Stafford will have the offseason to think about whether he is going to come back and play another season in Los Angeles or will he retire. If Stafford retires, now the question by many will be if Stafford is a lock for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"100 percent, Matthew Stafford is a Hall of Famer. I really think he is," said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on The Herd. "And before I make the argument for it, I just want people to understand that currently there are only 26 quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame. Which I think makes his cases a little more difficult to get in. But the case I will make is this."
"As quarterbacks you are remembered for what you did at the end of your career, in my opinion and what you do in December, January, and February. How do you play down the stretch. Matthew Stafford for the Rams as a quarterback, he is 19-4 in those three months. He won a Super Bowl. So check, that is the biggest thing that gets him in there. He has been in the playoffs three of the four seasons with the Rams ... He was the main player in that [Super Bowl] run. The 10th most passing yards in NFL history. The 10th most touchdowns in NFL history. One of nine players in NFL history with a 5,000-yard season. Tied for fourth in most fourth quarter come backs in NFL history ... He was an absolute baller when the game was on the line."
