Rams Taking a Unique Approach to Cross-Country Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams have an interesting final four games of the season. The Rams traveled to San Francisco to play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, days after playing the Buffalo Bills.
The Rams will now travel for the last time during the regular season to face off against the New York Jets. Traveling from one side of the country to the other is difficult for any football team, but the Rams' Thursday night game against the 49ers gave them a little extra time to rest, recover, and prepare for the matchup against the Jets.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about how he has approached the week of preparation.
"Yeah, it's unique because we can approach it a little bit differently because we had a little bit of a mini-bye week with our Thursday game," McVay said. "Typically, once you get this late in the season, if you are coming off of a normal Sunday game, maybe you'd be a little bit more above the neck emphasis on a Wednesday. You go Thursday and Friday with kind of a similar format. What's nice about being able to have the minibye is I think this team really benefits from being able to practice. We're smart about it. Hey, when we go, we go, but making sure that we understand how intentional we have to be about those reps and also making sure that the guys are as fresh as possible on Sunday."
"That is something that I think [happens] in collaboration with [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group, but you don't get better at football without doing it," McVay said. "You can't just use the games as opportunities to be able to get better. You have to really be able to stretch yourself in a positive way where you push yourself past those manageable expectations."
For McVay, the upcoming week will be different than normal because of the weather, the opponent, and the additional time available to him and his team.
"That's always the challenge at this part of the year based on wanting them to be right, but also wanting to ascend and improve," McVay said. "That's why you guys hear me talk about the rapport, but some of those reps throughout the week, being really selective, and we have one padded practice left that's allotted, so that's a challenge in and of itself. This will be a little bit more normalized week that is typically reflective of earlier in the season because we're coming off of a mini-bye."
