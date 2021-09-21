September 21, 2021
Watch: Rams TE Tyler Higbee Mic'd Up in Week 2 Victory Over Colts

Watch Rams tight end Tyler Higbee mic'd up during the team's second win of the season over the Colts.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee isn’t the most prevalent name on the Rams offense due to so much firepower up and down the roster. Instead, he's a pass-catcher who tends to fly under the radar.

Higbee, who was mic'd up throughout the Rams' 27-24 Week 2 victory over the Colts, provided some interesting sounds to the game from his lens of being right in the thick of things.

Higbee caught just one pass for eight yards in Week 2. However, he assisted greatly as a run and pass blocker.

In this video of Higbee mic'd up, he shows excitement on the field, rooting on teammates, laying blocks, hauling in a pass over the middle of the field and more.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

