Rams tight end Tyler Higbee isn’t the most prevalent name on the Rams offense due to so much firepower up and down the roster. Instead, he's a pass-catcher who tends to fly under the radar.
Higbee, who was mic'd up throughout the Rams' 27-24 Week 2 victory over the Colts, provided some interesting sounds to the game from his lens of being right in the thick of things.
Higbee caught just one pass for eight yards in Week 2. However, he assisted greatly as a run and pass blocker.
In this video of Higbee mic'd up, he shows excitement on the field, rooting on teammates, laying blocks, hauling in a pass over the middle of the field and more.
Watch: Rams TE Tyler Higbee Mic'd Up in Week 2 Victory Over Colts
Watch Rams tight end Tyler Higbee mic'd up during the team's second win of the season over the Colts.
SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 3?
How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings ahead of Week 3?
Rams HC Sean McVay Says he has to do Better Job at Getting WR DeSean Jackson Involved
Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been very limited through two games of the 2021 NFL season.
Watch the video below:
Continue Reading:
- Rams Add Running Back to Practice Squad
- Rams vs. Bucs Week 3 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Rams Find Success on the Ground in Week 2 vs. Colts
- Rams Pass First Defensive Test vs. Colts
- Rams Edge out Close Victory Over Colts, 27-24
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.