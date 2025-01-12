Have Rams Found Different Motivation Surrounding Playoff Push?
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to play for on their playoff push. Getting past the Minnesota Vikings in the first round is step one. Now with the Wild Card being held in Arizona due to the wild fire in Los Angeles, the Rams may have found motivation that is bigger than football.
After hearing what head coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell, had to say at the conclusion of the season when the Lions took down the Vikings for the first seed, the Rams initially have used that for motivation ahead of their playoff run. Campbell telling Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell "see you in two weeks," now sits in the Rams locker room.
Already predicting that the Rams will have a tough time against the Vikings, the Rams players have seemed to find a bigger motivation other than underdog comments. Knowing that LA is experiencing a scary moment in history with the fires, this playoff push has become more serious for the Rams to bring something to smile about for the community in Los Angeles.
"Every time we suit up, we're the Los Angeles Rams. We play for the people in this community, the people that support us, and this week will be another example of that," quarterback Matthew Stafford said.
The Rams have ridden the narrative of underdogs all season, as many did not predict they would win the division after their horrible start to their campaign. Even after winning the division, the Rams have been written off, with NFL fans claiming they won't be able to get past Minnesota, and if they do, their hands will be tied with Detroit.
All of the negative comments mean nothing to these Rams as they play football for the city of LA. It has been seen over the years that when a city and community has struggled mightily, its sports team pulls through.
Per Rams safety Quentin Lake, "It's really bigger than just a game for us now." As the Rams march for victory in Arizona, Rams fans who are struggling in LA will cheer on their team as they look to bring happiness in times of trouble.
