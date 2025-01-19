Rams vs. Eagles: 3 Players to Watch
The last time the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles met, the result was not favorable for LA. However, that was in the regular season, and this is the playoffs. Every single play is that much more magnified, and if LA wants to avoid an early exit, these players must have standout performances.
Jordan Whittington, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, has shown flashes of shiftiness and long playability. The team has found creative ways to get him the ball, which has resulted in a rookie campaign with under 300 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
A player like Whittington could be a game-changer for LA against the Eagles, as they will most likely bracket their premier weapons on offense like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Similarly enough, Whittington plays a lot like Nacua with how they line him up in the slot.
Whittington has an opportunity to make the defense hurt with his speed, and that's what the Ram's game plan should be. Their offensive line got dismantled against the Eagles, so they should be looking to get the ball out fast.
Another player to watch out for is Tyler Higbee, who has been out with injury for most of the season. He's back for the playoffs, and last week against the Minnesota Vikings, he had five receptions for 58 yards and was LA's leading receiver.
Higbee is an amazing target for Stafford to throw to in short-yardage situations, as he is well-built and can sustain tackles. Due to Sean McVay's offensive scheme, he is also adept at leaking through the defense and finding open spots in coverage.
Due to the lack of film on Higbee, the Eagles could be caught off guard if he's seeing the ball often. He can even attract some attention to him that would otherwise go to Kupp or Nacua.
Finally, the last player to look out for in the divisional round is Braden Fiske. He's another rookie who has shown a lot of promise, and the reason he makes this list is because he was the only Rams player on defense to record a sack against the Eagles when they met up during the regular season.
He also had two tackles for loss. A lot of attention will go to DROY favorite Jared Verse against a dominant offensive line with the Eagles. Fiske will have to beat his man and punish the Eagles for leaving him in a one-on-one situation.
The Eagles' rushing attack has been lethal all season, so this has to be the time when the defense steps up and alleviates that as much as they can. They have to force Jalen Hurts to beat them instead of relying on their run game.
