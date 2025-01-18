Rams Leaning on Lessons Learned from Week 12 Against Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams will have their second rematch this postseason of a game from earlier in the regular season, when they face the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. After losing to the Eagles by nearly three touchdowns the last time, the Rams are looking for a much different result.
Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about how difficult the Rams' blowout loss to the Eagles in Week 12 was for the defense and how it made the unit better.
"It was tough. The NFL is a humbling league," Shula said. "You're only a week away from being
humbled and that was a humbling night. The game got away from us a little bit in the
end. We've had some games like that unfortunately this year and I always say, 'Just stick
your face in the fan, make the corrections that we need to do moving forward and let's do it as coaches and players.’ We’ll try and put them in better positions and players need to make the plays that they're supposed to make. That's all you do. Just correct it, move
forward and hopefully you play better next week."
Rams head coach Sean McVay also noted a difference in the team on both sides of the ball, following Los Angeles' Week 12 defeat to the Eagles. McVay credited the rest of his coaching staff with helping the team better prepare this time.
“I think there’s been a sense of urgency,” McVay said. “Like I’ve talked about all week, I think humbling experiences with the right kinds of people can really provide the truest growth opportunities. Tremendous credit to [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC Carter, and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio. When you just look at what we could’ve done better, first and foremost starting out with myself and us as coaches, let’s put guys in the right spots and then play the techniques and the fundamentals.
"Let's also respect why they are as good as they are and what's going to be required for us to be able to compete at the highest of levels. I think there’s been an intentionality with practice, the approach, and the preparation, and then ultimately, when we've a chance to compete in these games. It's all about how we play. That game doesn't have anything to do with now. What's going to take place on Sunday at 3:00 PM? We're looking forward to the challenge, and I’ve been really proud of the growth from that group.”
