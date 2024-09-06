Rams vs Lions Preview: Biggest Questions and Prediction For Playoff Rematch
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to open the new NFL season on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions this coming weekend. Los Angeles will have a chance to get some revenge over Detroit and avenge their postseason loss from last season.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford gets to return to the place he called his NFL home for the majority of his career and the Rams have a chance to make an early season statement. It should be a fun game and a great way to kick off a new year of football.
Matt Levine of Rams on Sports Illustrated worked on a preview for the upcoming game with John Maakaron of Lions on Sports Illustrated. Each person asked five questions to the other about the game, with John answering the biggest questions from the Lions' point of view.
1. Where along the defense do the Lions believe they can attack the Rams best?
The Lions’ identity on offense has always been built around the run game, headlined by their two strong running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. For that reason, they’re going to do their best to establish the run and work play-action passes off of that.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta leading the passing attack, the Lions’ best course of action through the air will be to own the middle of the field. I expect a balanced attack that features run plays setting up Jared Goff in the play-action pass game.
2. How confident are the Lions entering this game after the playoff matchup?
The Lions have dealt with plenty of hype this offseason after their run to the NFC Championship game a year ago. Having that experience of a playoff run has bolstered their confidence internally.
Because of that big game experience, the Lions have the feeling that they can match up with anyone. Having beaten the Rams certainly helps, and while they’re certainly not looking past their Week 1 opponent, there is a strong air of confidence within Dan Campbell’s team.
3. Who is the biggest X-factor for Detroit to win?
Offensively, the Lions will need to find a reliable option in the passing game outside of St. Brown and LaPorta that can make plays if the top two are taken away. Jameson Williams certainly fits that bill, and expectations are high for him in his third NFL season. If he can make big plays Sunday, the Lions’ offense will be hard to stop.
Defensively, all eyes will be on the new-look secondary. Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold will have tough tasks in covering the Rams’ talented receivers, so success in that area will be paramount.
4. How do the Lions plan to slow down the Rams star-studded WR group?
The new faces in the secondary bring a lot of promise. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants to deploy a lot of press-man coverage, so physicality will be a big part of the secondary’s approach.
I expect a lot of man coverage, which sets up a showdown between the likes of Davis and Arnold against Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. It should be an exciting battle.
5. Simply, who wins the game?
If the Lions’ secondary struggles, this will be a tough task for their offense to outscore the proficient Rams attack. However, the Lions’ defensive line is solid and the Rams could be forced to be one-dimensional.
Ultimately, the Lions’ offense poses a lot of problems for the Rams' defense with their array of playmakers. If the Lions are able to stack stops, their offense could put this game out of hand. Aidan Hutchinson can put pressure on Matthew Stafford, which could lead to multiple turnovers. In the end, the Lions could pull away convincingly to the tune of a 35-17 victory.