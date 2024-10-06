Rams vs Packers: Fantasy Football Players to Watch For
The Los Angeles Rams look to avoid a 1-4 start to the season as they take on the Green Bay Packers at home in Sofi Stadium. Despite the injuries to the Rams roster, there are some players who will still make an impact in the matchup on Sunday afternoon. For fantasy owners, there are several players in this matchup on both teams that managers should consider starting for their lineups.
1. Kyren Williams
The third-year man out of Notre Dame currently holds the longest active streak of consecutive games with a touchdown. This Rams' offense has lost a lot of juice due to the injuries to their star wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. For this Rams' offense to be effective against the Packers' defense it will need Williams to continue to be dynamic. Fantasy owners should start the Rams' leading rusher as the RB1 or RB2 because he has been a consistent candidate to hit pay dirt on Sundays.
2. Jayden Reed
Reed could have a monster game on Sunday against a below average Rams' secondary. Packers' wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be suspended for week five due to conduct detrimental to the team. For Reed, this should open up a lot more targets for the young pass-catcher as he has been on a historic start to his career. The second-year player out of Michigan State is the only player in NFL history to have at least 80 catches, 1100 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and 200 rushing yards in their first 20 starts. Reed should be an easy WR1 start for fantasy managers in week five. It is also worth mentioning that the Packers' offense is currently the third-best group in the NFL this season.
3. Tutu Atwell
Atwell has been a great flex option in fantasy this season as he continues to be a steady producer throughout the weeks. Since the injuries to Kupp and Nacua the young receiver out of Louisville has had to step up in their absence. He has been one of Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford's most reliable targets and he will have to continue his steady rise against the Packers. For fantasy owners looking for a WR3 or a substitute player for a bye week, Atwell could fill that role this Sunday.
