Ram Digest

Rams vs Packers: Fantasy Football Players to Watch For

John Robinson

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams huddle around quarterback Matthew Stafford (8) during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams huddle around quarterback Matthew Stafford (8) during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams look to avoid a 1-4 start to the season as they take on the Green Bay Packers at home in Sofi Stadium. Despite the injuries to the Rams roster, there are some players who will still make an impact in the matchup on Sunday afternoon. For fantasy owners, there are several players in this matchup on both teams that managers should consider starting for their lineups.

1. Kyren Williams

NFL, Rams, Notre Dam
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his touchdown scored against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The third-year man out of Notre Dame currently holds the longest active streak of consecutive games with a touchdown. This Rams' offense has lost a lot of juice due to the injuries to their star wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. For this Rams' offense to be effective against the Packers' defense it will need Williams to continue to be dynamic. Fantasy owners should start the Rams' leading rusher as the RB1 or RB2 because he has been a consistent candidate to hit pay dirt on Sundays.

2. Jayden Reed

NFL, Packers, Jayden Ree
Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Reed could have a monster game on Sunday against a below average Rams' secondary. Packers' wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be suspended for week five due to conduct detrimental to the team. For Reed, this should open up a lot more targets for the young pass-catcher as he has been on a historic start to his career. The second-year player out of Michigan State is the only player in NFL history to have at least 80 catches, 1100 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and 200 rushing yards in their first 20 starts. Reed should be an easy WR1 start for fantasy managers in week five. It is also worth mentioning that the Packers' offense is currently the third-best group in the NFL this season.

3. Tutu Atwell

NFL, Los Angeles, Ram
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Atwell has been a great flex option in fantasy this season as he continues to be a steady producer throughout the weeks. Since the injuries to Kupp and Nacua the young receiver out of Louisville has had to step up in their absence. He has been one of Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford's most reliable targets and he will have to continue his steady rise against the Packers. For fantasy owners looking for a WR3 or a substitute player for a bye week, Atwell could fill that role this Sunday.

More News: Rams vs Packers: Biggest Keys to LA Taking Down Green Bay

Published
John Robinson
JOHN ROBINSON

Home/News