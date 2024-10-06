Rams News: Cooper Kupp's Expected Return Date Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are planning for wide receiver Cooper Kupp to return from his ankle injury in Week 7 when the Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kupp will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers but is expected to return after the Rams' Week 6 bye so long as he does not incur any setbacks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Kupp will miss his third straight game on Sunday. He has been out since injuring his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Kupp sustained his injury during the second quarter and did not return after the half. The Rams opted to not place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he does not have to miss four games before he is eligible to return.
Kupp had 18 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown on the season before leaving because of his injury. The 31-year-old receiver has missed time during each of the last three seasons due to injury. Last season, Kupp missed time at the beginning of the year because of a hamstring injury. The season before, Kupp was limited to nine games thanks to a high ankle sprain he underwent surgery for.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua will also first be eligible to return during the Rams' game against the Raiders in Week 7. Nacua sprained his PCL during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions and was placed on IR. Nacua is missing his fourth game of the season when the Rams face the Packers.
Though Nacua will be eligible to return in Week 7, he could be out until Week 9 because of his injury. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.
With Kupp and Nacua out, Tutu Atwell has emerged as the team's leading receiver, having caught 11 passes for 223 yards this season. Demarcus Robinson is second with nine catches for 161 yards. Even with his injury, Kupp remains the team's leader in receptions with 18 on the year, in large part because of his 14-catch performance against the Lions in Week 1.
