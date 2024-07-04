Rams Were Among Top Fourth-Down Converting Teams In 2023
The Los Angeles Rams offense was one of the best in the NFL last season, helping them to reach the postseason. They found success even with younger talent across the board, showing a strong ability to draft and develop players.
Amelia Probst of Pro Football Focus took a look at every team's offense from this past season, putting teams into groups based on similar observations. It's called Clutering and shows how effective a team was from the previous season in different scenarios.
The Rams were listed in Cluster 3 of the grouping, showing a strong conversion rate on fourth down last season. Having players like quarterback Matthew Stafford and a strong wide recieving group likely helped play a part in this.
"Cluster 3 teams were the best at converting on fourth downs in 2023, doing so 62% of the time on average. They also recorded 80.0-plus offensive grades and played the most 11 personnel on average (69%)."
Additionally, having a coach such as Sean McVay also helped the Rams convert. His ability to feel out of a game and know when to take chances likely factored into things as well. We have seen over the years that some coaches don't know when to take calculated risks and it comes back to hurt them.
But the Rams were efficient on offense this past season, giving them strong odds for fourth-down conversation. They were especially forceful running the ball, as shown in the advanced stats.
"The Rams’ offense ranked eighth last season in offensive grade (82.5) and EPA per play (0.03). They were more successful at running the ball, ranking sixth in rushing grade (90.0)."
As Los Angeles enters 2024, they can take this information to help execute another strong game plan. They want to get back to the postseason and hitting on calculated moments will be a key in doing so.
More Rams: Legendary St. Louis-Era Running Back Unpacks Hall of Fame Eligibility