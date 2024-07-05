Rams Were One of Six Teams To Score Poorly In Food Survey Among NFL Teams
The Los Angeles Rams have put themselves into position to be one of the better teams in the NFC once again after making a surprising run to the postseason last year. Within this, Los Angeles has changed how they do things and it resulted in success on the field.
However, there are still areas that the Rams still lack. One of those seems to be in the food area of the team.
Earlier this season, the annual NFL Player's Association survey came out which ranks different metrics within organizations. Six teams scored below a C letter grade in terms of food and cafeteria, including the Rams.
"The Rams were one of six teams to get below a C in the food and cafeteria category, ranking 31st overall in food taste and 28th overall in food freshness. According to Zorn, part of that is because of the Rams' setup: trailers on the campus of California Lutheran University. While that was intended to be a temporary facility, it has lasted eight years."
Los Angeles is moving to Woodland Hills soon which should help the ranking next season. The Rams never wanted Cal Lutheran to be a permanent spot for them but things worked out the way they did.
If the move to Woodland Hills works out well, the Rams could jump up the ranking in the survey next season. The team has taken the approach of making diets more of a priority and they believe it will help translate to more winning on the field.
