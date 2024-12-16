Ram Digest

Rams WR Atwell Building a Career Year

The Los Angeles Rams have been the hottest team in the NFL, and a huge part of that is the season Tutu Atwell has put together.

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) catches a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams season has done a complete 180 from where they were to begin the year. A huge part of the team's success, even when star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were out, was wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Atwell is in his third season with the Rams, and on the 2024-25 campaign, Atwell is in prime position to add to his career high in several categories. Playing in 14 games this season, Atwell has been a reliable piece to this team's offense, whether Nacua and Kupp were healthy or not.

Atwell has set new highs in receiving yards, totaling 513 on the season, and average yards per reception with 14.3. His reception total on the season is on the lower end, with 36 completions in 52 targets, but he has made sure the receptions he does complete count, given his average yardage.

Atwell, now 25 years old, could be working himself into a prime position for the Rams and their future if he continues to increase his stats each season he plays. In his first season, Atwell played in 13 games and recorded 298 yards. In his second season, playing in 16 games, he recorded 483 yards in 39 receptions.

Atwell's 513 reception yards on the season ranks him 56th in the NFL for reception yards, while not the statistic that makes Atwell's season seem like he's thriving, on the brink of cracking the Top 50 as a secondary wide receiver, Atwell may be a diamond in the rough for the Rams. If not now, then in the very near future.

During the season, Atwell's best performance was against the Rams rival San Fransisco 49ers, where he recorded four receptions and collected 93 yards, averaging 23 yards per catch. While the stars were out early this season, Atwell made sure Ram fans would remember his name, given the production he gave in their absences.

The former second round pick may find himself sliding into a starting role more permanently with Cooper Kupp getting older. Currently listed as a second-string behind Nacua, per ESPN, Atwell has arguably been the most consistent he has been throughout his career, and it is happening at a good time.

