Why the Rams are Not Just a One-Dimensional Team
The Los Angeles Rams are riding a three-game winning streak heading into their final three games of the season. The Rams have wins over the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and NFC West divisional rival San Francisco 49ers over the last three weeks.
In New Orleans the Rams could not mustard up any points in the first half. The Rams coaching staff and players regrouped at halftime and scored 21 points in the second half to win that game. Against the Bills the Rams went toe-for-toe with explosive quarterback Josh Allen. The Rams' offensive showed it can outlast the best of the best and won a nail biter.
On the road on Thursday Night Football, the Rams pulled out a win 12-6 in a defensive dogfight. The Rams' young defense showed it can keep the team in a game defensively.
"The Rams have now a gust of momentum," said Fox Sports Senior NFL Writer Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football. "That is now three wins in 11 days, and it includes wins over two teams, the Bills and the 49ers ... [Sean] McVay had not ever beat Sean McDermott, beats him last Sunday. And of course, we know his demons with Kyle Shanahan, beats him in his building."
"What is interesting though is what version of the Rams we got the last two games. I think we really do obsess over McVay's x's and o's, and I am not in that film community, but it is like candy watching all the pre-snap motions and how he uses [Puka] Nacua and [Cooper] Kupp ... I do not even look at McVay as the x's and o's master ... To me McVay is the master motivator. The fact that they went and scored 44 points on Sunday against one of the best teams in football and then scored 12 and cannot even move the ball in the first half and still find a way to win tells me this team is just not one-dimensional. It is not just a bunch of cute plays. They are not soft. They can win in a lot of different ways and that scares me if I am an opponent ... Different styles, different ways, and different players contributing. That all helps come January."
