Why the Patriots Are Weary of Rams' Young Defense
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are in a must-win situation this week as they hit the road against the New England Patriots (3-7) this Sunday. With limited games to play this season, a win is paramount and so is another strong performance from their young and impressive defense.
The Rams may not be one of the best overall defenses in the NFL through nine games, but there are individual players to point to that make this defense one of the more difficult to find a rhythm and succeed against.
The defense has hit their stride over the past four games, allowing 19.5 points per game with a 3-1 record in that span. The quarterback pressure from the front four and linebackers has been some of the best in the league with 24 total sacks this season.
"Defensively, for the Rams' defense, I think it starts up front," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier this week. "To me, I think the coaching staff has done a good job. It's almost like a philosophical change in my mind because you don't have the big-name guy [DL Aaron Donald] up there. At the same time, I would argue to say this is one of the best fronts that we have seen all year. It's a young group, and they do it the right way. They play the right way. They play together. They hustle. They're all over the place. Our offensive line, they've got to step up. They've got to step up. Really, a lot of people say it's a challenge, but it's an opportunity for them to, again, shut up the naysayers about not being able to establish the line of scrimmage. That's my challenge to them. If we handle those guys, they have guys at the second and third level, obviously, but I think it just starts up front."
Mayo is asking for his offensive line to match the intensity of the Ram's defensive front that will surely be swarming tackles and rushing the quarterback at a high rate. The Patriots have allowed 32 sacks, which ranks fourth-highest across the league.
The Rams may not have the 10-time Pro Bowler, Aaron Donald anymore, but they do have a group of young stars that are creating a somewhat similar level of destruction against opposing quarterbacks. The amount of first and second-year defensive starters is among the youngest in the league.
Rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have made a splash in their first several games while second-year defenders Byron Young and Kobie Turner have five sacks each already. They have combined for 138 tackles and 17.5 of the 24 sacks.
Truly impressive from some of the most impactful young athletes in the entire league.
Watch out for guys like Fiske, Verse, Young, and Turner to make Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye extremely uncomfortable and bring him to the turf multiple times. Do not be surprised if the Rams record four or five sacks on Maye. He has been dropped five times in the past two games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE