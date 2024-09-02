Rams Youth On Full Display Entering Crucial 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams’ roster has gone through a massive rehaul over the last two offseasons. The 2021-2022 Super Bowl Champions have gone from a star-studded lineup that included players like Bobby Wagner, Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, and Aaron Donald to the third-youngest team in the National Football League.
Despite the youth movement in Los Angeles, this team has a talented roster that will be ready to compete in the NFC this season. This team is balanced out by its veteran leadership consisting of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Darious Williams who are all 29 or above.
Rams' head coach Sean McVay feels rejuvenated as he prepares for his eighth season in Los Angeles.
"You know what's cool? Being around this group, and especially even last year, it feels like it's Year 1 again," McVay recently told Rams play-by-play commentator JB Long and analyst D'Marco Farr. "And I really mean that."
McVay flirted with potentially stepping away from coaching after winning the Super Bowl in 2021, which could have been due to the former youngest head coach to ever be hired in the NFL experiencing mental burnout.
With the Rams not having the same level of expectations as they did over the last couple of seasons, it feels like McVay has found a new motivation to win.
"I feel like these last couple of years, there's really just been a real renewed purpose and perspective that reminds you what a blessing this is," McVay said. "You kind of had lost that a little bit in the midst of the journey, especially things going well and then obviously, the challenging year in '22.
A year ago McVay became a father, welcoming a baby boy named Jordan John McVay with his wife Veronika Khomyn. The former Miami of Ohio wide receiver credits fatherhood for assisting him in putting life into perspective.
"There's a lot of cool things that have gone on with the people that I'm around, the coaches, but having that little guy too is a real easy reason to keep appropriate perspective and to make sure you're being the man and the model and what it looks like for him every day."
Finding a new purpose after his early success has sparked a fire in McVay as he takes his youthful Rams team into the upcoming season and future.
More News: Aaron Donald, Former Rams WR Believe Matthew Stafford Gets Overlooked in NFL