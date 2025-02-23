Realistic Compensation for the Rams in a Potential Kupp Trade
The Los Angeles Rams announced their intentions of moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp early in the offseason. While Kupp has been a solid player for the Rams in his eight seasons with the team, his production, compared to his contract, makes him one of the top players the Rams must move on from.
Joel Corry of CBS Sports analyzed the ins and outs of the Rams' situation as they look to move on from the veteran wide receiver this offseason. While the Rams have had trouble moving Kupp because of his contract, there is still plenty of time for Los Angeles to swing a trade, as long as they have realistic expectations of what to expect in return for him. Corry believes the Rams should temper their expectations in a potential trade for Kupp.
"Only a team like the New England Patriots with an abundance of 2025 salary cap space and a glaring need at wide receiver might be willing to take on Kupp's entire $20 million 2025 salary. There would be $17.26 million in 2025 dead money with the Rams picking up $12.52 million of 2025 cap space under this scenario," Corry said.
"The Rams shouldn't expect more than a Day 3 draft pick (fourth to seventh round) if a suitor can be found based on the trades of older wide receivers in recent years. The Los Angeles Chargers received a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Chicago Bears for Allen last March when he was close to turning 32. The Bears were fine paying Allen his entire $23.1 million 2024 salary. Allen was coming off a 2023 Pro Bowl season in which he had a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards with seven touchdowns."
Corry noted a previous trade for another well-known wide receiver just a season ago that could give the Rams some sort of blueprint for what they should expect in return for Kupp. Considering his contract and the difficulty they have had trading him, the Rams will likely take whatever they can get if it means getting rid of Kupp's contract.
"The Buffalo Bills were comfortable with $31.096 million in 2024 dead money to deal Diggs, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick last March. Diggs' contract was reworked in connection with the trade. His 2025 through 2027 contract years worth $56,102,941 were replaced with 2025 through 2028 contract years automatically voiding on the 23rd day prior to the 2025 league year (Feb. 17). Diggs, who turned 31 at the end of November, also received a raise for 2024 where he made $22.52 million instead of $19.005 million," Corry said.
