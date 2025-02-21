REPORT: The Rams Face a Major Question Mark This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams are facing one of the most interesting summers of any team in the league, as two of their most prominent offensive players face uncertain futures with the team.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently released his list of nagging questions for each NFL team. The Rams' most pressing question is evident, as they have a central question surrounding the most critical position on the field.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams have begun working out his contract but have reportedly made little progress. Vacchiano believes the Rams could choose to cut Stafford if they cannot rework his contract or find a trade partner willing to take on his sizeable contract. The Rams are in a tough spot, as Stafford has continued to play at a respectable level, but his contract stresses them financially.
"The 37-year-old quarterback apparently wants to keep playing, but he wants a contract extension, too, which puts the Rams in a bit of a bind. They are trying to rebuild on the fly, as shown by their intention to trade 31-year-old receiver Cooper Kupp. They did go 10-7 and win a playoff game last year, so if they think they can win a Super Bowl in the next year or two, a short-term extension makes sense," Vacchiano said.
"But are they really that close? If not, getting a draft pick or two from a team that wants a veteran starter would help, and the $27 million in cap space they could clear would put them in the market for a younger veteran starter to replace him."
While the Rams must figure things out with Stafford and his contract, they must also avoid putting themselves in a bad position by signing him to an agreement that makes it challenging to make other roster moves this offseason. While Stafford is critical to the team's success, if they are unable to add additional talent to the roster, his presence will not make nearly as much of a difference. Los Angeles must find a way to retain Stafford at a reasonable cost or at least ensure they get a return on their investment in Stafford by swinging a trade, even if it is not the most beneficial.
