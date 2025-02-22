REPORT: Why Rams' Matthew Stafford Could be the Top Trade Target Available
The Los Angeles Rams' narrow playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles may be more than a disappointing postseason loss.
With the Rams falling just short to the eventual Super Bowl champions, they now face the possibility of entering next season with a new signal caller and a new-look receiving corps, assuming things stay the same with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Rams choose to move on from him.
Still, the Rams' most pressing issue this offseason undoubtedly centers around quarterback Matthew Stafford's future, with whom the team is trying to work out a new contract. While Stafford's performance last season warrants the Rams doing all they can to keep him, his contract does not make much business sense for either side. This could lead the Rams to try to trade Stafford to get his contract off the books and gain assets in return for the veteran signal-caller.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the offseason's top free agents and trade targets. While Stafford is not a free agent, he is undoubtedly one of the best players that could be traded this offseason if he and the Rams cannot come to a contractual agreement. Although Stafford is still playing at a high level, and it is hard to imagine him playing elsewhere, his current contract makes it difficult to bring him back. Still, Cameron ranked Stafford as the third-best free agent or trade target available this offseason.
"While the Rams are interested in bringing back Stafford to head up Sean McVay’s offense in 2025, the belief is that his current deal is “untenable,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As the team works to restructure his contract, the other avenue that may become more likely as we get closer to the start of the new league year is a potential trade. Given Stafford’s experience and accolades, the Rams would field numerous calls if the veteran signal-caller is on the trade block," Cameron said.
Los Angeles' decision on Stafford will have league-wide consequences, as he is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Stafford could be a difference-maker on a team that is only a quarterback away from taking the next step, but he can also get the Rams to the Super Bowl on a new, more team-friendly contract.
