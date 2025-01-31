What Role Will Royalty Play in Rams' Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
Now the Rams are facing the hard reality this offseason that the same team that they had so much success with over the last few seasons can now be on the move before next season.
The Rams will have to make some hard decisions with certain players that are core pieces that have been with the team since head coach Sean McVay took over the team. Also core pieces from their Super Bowl team from 2022.
Both the players and the organization can run it back next season but they will have to come to terms on working out contracts that will help the youth of the team get the money that they earned as well. It is going to be an interesting offseason in Los Angeles for the Rams.
On a good note, all signs point to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford committing to playing in the 2025 NFL season.
"You got to be careful, where they use your loyalty against you," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. "That is true in any line of work. They want loyalty because it is better than disloyalty but the more loyal you are the more likely you are going to be in that group that gets taken advantage of because they are spending all their time putting grease on squeaky wheels."
"They got money, they got all that," said Chris Simms. "People that need to be paid on their team this year. Kyren Williams is certainly a guy you look at. I think he will probably get paid ... Is there anyone else that you know, is upper tier type name that I am missing there that needs to be paid? Puka [Nacua} still has another year left before they have to worry about that. I do not think there is anyone else that I think is in our face of others that is, oh that has to be done."
