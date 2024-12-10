REPORT: Analyst's Bold Claim on Rams Following Huge Victory
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills caught headlines left and right after their massive shootout, which saw the Rams walk away with a huge victory. The victory was backed by the stars of the offense being able to pick up what their defense was unable to stop.
The Rams' victory puts them one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the division standings and silences the Rams doubters who thought they would be run over by Buffalo. Mike Florio and Chris Simms broke down the game, with Simms making a bold claim about the Rams in a potential playoff picture.
"Detroit and Philadelphia, we know that they are the two best teams in the NFC, but nobody is going to like to see the Rams come to town," Simms said. "If you take Detroit and Philadelphia off of the list, the Rams could beat anybody. With that offensive line, that is the big change, for me, for that football team."
The Rams had star performances from Kyren Williams, who jumped his rushing yards on the season to over 1,000, Puka Nacua, who had a career game, and Cooper Kupp, collecting plus 90 yards in the effort to take down the Bills.
While the path to the playoffs is still there for the Rams, they are hoping that the other teams who are holding onto those wild-card spots slip away. The Rams currently hold the eighth spot, which if the season ended today, would eliminate them from the playoff picture.
"They (Rams) control their path right now if they win out, they will get in," Mike Florio said when describing the path for the playoffs for the Rams. "They are a game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and a game behind Washington (Commanders)."
Head coach Sean McVay had nothing but positive things to say about his offensive line in the postgame press conference, highlighting each player and their contributions.
The Rams get a short rest week when they go up against the San Fransisco 49ers in Thursday Night Football festivities, a game that could once again make or break the Rams season if they were to drop it to the 49ers.
