REPORT: Are the Rams About to Spiral?
The Los Angeles Rams entered their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with the chance to make a statement. However, the statement made about the Rams on Sunday was far different from the one they wanted to make.
After winning four of the previous five games, the Rams' matchup against the Eagles gave them a chance not only to make a statement and take over first place in the NFC West. Along with a playoff sport, the division title also comes with a guaranteed home playoff game, which the Rams could use should they make it to the postseason.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently released his rankings of every team in the league. He ranked the Rams as the 20th-best team in the NFL, about where most experts have the Rams ranked after their blowout loss to the Eagles.
"The Rams have had two poor prime-time performances at home the past three weeks, with a win over a bad Patriots team in between,” Schwab said. “Maybe they just caught a hot Eagles team at the wrong time, but it seems the Rams are fading after a three-game winning streak had turned their season around.”
The Rams played during their winning streak; however, they were doing so just to get back to .500. The Rams team that has taken the field since then looks like a team that spent all of their energy just to dig out of the hole their 1-4 start put them in.
Los Angeles has a handful of games left, including multiple against NFC West foes. This gives the Rams ample opportunity to punch their ticket to the playoffs, assuming they win the division.
The Rams have been inconsistent this season, but they still have a chance to make this season a successful one. However, to do so, the Rams must play much more consistently down the stretch than they have so far.
The Rams control their destiny but that changes with each loss. Los Angeles must find a way to perform their absolute best over the next few weeks in order to ensure themselves a spot in the postseason.
