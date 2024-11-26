REPORT: Where Do the Rams Rank Among League's Best?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another disappointing loss. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was their second loss in three games and their second consecutive home loss.
Before their matchup with the Eagles, the Rams had won four of their previous five games. It looked as if things were going smooth, until Los Angeles dropped games against the Miami Dolphins and then the Eagles.
Los Angeles was unable to make the most out of their chance to make progress in the playoff hunt. However, that will all get figured out sooner or later, as the Rams have plenty of games remaining to make up for their most previous losses.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his power ranking of every team in the National Football League. After Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams dropped in Iyer’s raking.
The loss to the Eagles dropped the Rams' playoff hopes, but they are in the race for the NFC West crown. Still, Iyer ranked the Rams as the 16th-best team in the NFL, and notes the Rams will not be able to make much of a postseason run with their poor defense, if they were to make the playoffs at all.
“The Rams have been playing better with their pass defense and passing offense, giving hope they can make a late surge into the playoffs,” Iyer said. “But not if that run defense keeps stinking up front.”
The Rams have struggled in numerous areas this season, however their run defense has undoubtedly held them back. This, is in addition to the Rams' inability to consistently convert on third down has cost the Rams multiple games this season.
Los Angeles has ample time to analyze what needs to be done to right the ship, then make that happen. The Rams can go on a run down the stretch and secure enough wins to get make it to the playoffs.
If they are lucky, the Rams will be one of the few teams still positioning for a playoff spot late into the season. However, the Rams must first look within and be honest what changes need to be made, then fix then.
