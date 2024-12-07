REPORT: Could Rams Imploding Rival 49ers Lose One of Their Best?
The Los Angeles Rams have begun the process of building their roster through the draft, to ensure the team is competitive for the forseeable future. After using trades and free agency to bring in playes to help bolster their roster, the Rams' front off finally took a different and arguably more productive manner.
However, another team in the NFC West on the Mike Silver of The Athletic noted the 49ers and tight end George Kittle.
“Let's focus on the 49ers real quick because there may have been some foreshadowing on one of their stars heading to Buffalo in 2025.
“George Kittle and Josh Allen are good friends. Kittle himself even said that he wanted to swap jerseys with his friend, saying he needs a Josh Allen jersey "real bad." The two also were joking around ahead of the game and Allen himself even told 49ers defensive back Isaac Yiadom after the game that he would send him a jersey because the one he was wearing was for Kittle.
“The 49ers futures of Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., [Kyle] Juszczyk, [Trent] Williams, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, [Charvarius] Ward, and safety Talanoa Hufanga are very much in question," Silver said.
Losing Kittle would be a significant blow to an already fragile 49ers team. It would give them one less threat for for a talented roster.
Bailey noted that Kittle only has one season left on his contract, which means he will soon become a free agent. This means the 49ers would face the possibility of losing Kittle, who has been an integral part of San Francisco's offense for years.
"Per Spotrac, Kittle only has one year remaining on his deal with the 49ers and carries a cap hit of just under $21.8 million with a base salary of over $14 million,. Some money conversions can be done to take those numbers down, but Buffalo does have some wiggle room of their own on other contracts in terms of being able to restructure some deals. If Kittle can be got and paired with Dalton Kincaid, Brandon Beane should do whatever he can to make it happen.
