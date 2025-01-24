Rams to Continue Building Consistent Contender Through Draft
The Los Angeles Rams just capped off an overall productive season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. It was a challenging loss that saw the Rams make costly, uncharacteristic mistakes, which proved to be the difference maker.
Still, the Rams' season was undoubtedly a success. They clawed back from a 1-4 start to win the NFC West and one playoff game before being eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.
The Rams' comeback from a terrible start, many injuries, and one of the youngest defenses in the National Football League made this season one of a kind for Rams head coach Sean McVay.
This season gave many of the Rams' younger players who were recently drafted valuable playing time in critical games. It is sure to pay off in the future if the Rams can continue drafting successfully.
McVay noted how much the team's younger players helped this season and expressed his hopes for more productive draft classes. This is a far cry from the Rams of old, who routinely traded their top draft picks for veterans.
"That's a good thing," McVay said. "What we know is each year is its own separate entity. You do want to be able to get ahead of those things, and I think in an ideal situation and scenario, you're building and developing from within with those draft picks. That doesn't mean that there are not some really great examples of guys that come in from other places that have made tremendous impacts, but I think that's an ideal situation.
"The youth of our football team, like I talked about, has been awesome in regard to some of the ways that we're able to approach just the season and the journey of the season from just a sports performance perspective," McVay said. "Those are positive problems for us to be able to navigate through if we're talking about we have guys that we've been able to draft and develop and even a lot of these guys that we've signed as undrafted free agents, especially this past year, that have made tremendous impacts.
"I'm really proud of those guys, and we want to continue to be able to stack blocks, and hopefully, this year's draft class and undrafted free agent class will represent that as well."
