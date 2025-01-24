This Season's Rams Team Left Behind a Lasting Impression
The Los Angeles Rams were a few plays against the Philadelphia Eagles away from an improbable run to the NFC Championship. For various reasons, the Rams had a regular season, unlike many others in National Football League history.
After overcoming a rash of injuries to start the season, the Rams quickly became one of the more exciting teams to watch around the league. Multiple winning streaks and a young but talented defense made the Rams a force to be reckoned with throughout the regular season.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted what made this season one to remember.
"You guys hear me say the word gratitude, but just appreciation," McVay said. "The journey was hard, but it was worth it. There was a lot of fulfillment. When you look back, and you think about the things that calloused us in a good way, that was why it hurt because. I was talking with a couple of our coaches last night. You appreciate how hard it is to be in those positions, and you don't take for granted how difficult it is. We have some of these guys that have been on the team for two years, or even just these rookies, and all they know is getting to the playoffs, playing well down the ladder stretch of the season, and overcoming some early adversity.
"I think that's a really cool thing, but you want to make sure that's never taken for granted. To be in a position where you're in the final eight, and you're driving down the field with a chance to go up one with under a minute in the game in a hostile environment with a team that's played really well throughout the season, and you had everything at your fingertips. To come up short. It’s a cool reflection of the team to be in that position, but it's also really hard because it just seemed like a lot of things were going to maybe line up for us to be able to host an NFC Championship.
McVay noted all of the adversity the team and the city of Los Angeles had to overcome during this season. From starting the season 1-4, with numerous injuries to critical players to unexpected and unprecedented wildfires in Los Angeles forcing a hard-earned home playoff Rams game to be relocated, this season was one for the Rams' record books.
"Everything that this team has gone through, everything that our city's gone through that's a lot bigger than football, it just seemed like things were going to line up in a fairytale type of way," McVay said. "I think the hard part about it is the finality of nope, it didn't go down that way. But appreciation, gratitude, and really the relationships that we're built in the midst of that journey, that's what I'll always remember about this group. It was as fun of a season as I've been a part of, especially the latter part, and it was as challenging in the early parts as any I've been a part of as well."
