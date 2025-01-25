McVay, Rams Searching for Continuity Heading into Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams put together yet another productive season after climbing out of a 1-4 hole to start the season. The Rams' successful season was a total team effort that required full buy-in from every coach and player on the roster.
Although the Rams' roster could undergo major changes this offseason, the coaching staff may stay intact, much to the delight of Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"Man, it's huge," McVay said. "I think one of the things that's been cool is you don't take for granted…I do get excited about the opportunity to onboard people, learn, and pick their brains, but being able to have that continuity with some of the leadership that we have in place, especially with some of the ways that we approached the latter part of the season where those guys have been given a bunch of autonomy and they've truly taken advantage of it, and it's been earned.
McVay knows his coordinators are quietly among the better coordinators in the league. Fortunately, no other teams have officially tried to poach their coaches yet.
As things stand, the Rams are set to bring back their most critical coordinators and assistants next season. McVay is grateful this is the case but knows it will not be the case for long.
"When you have [Offensive Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] and [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] and what [Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn] has done over the last couple of years, that's a really good thing," McVay said. "A lot of continuity with the position coaches is where you can start to build on things. As you reflect back on the season, there are a lot of things that I'm excited about diving into that we can try to do a better job collectively of making sure that we don't necessarily, we want to try to avoid some of the adversity.
"I'm sure proud of the way that we've been able to overcome it, but you'd like to avoid some of the things if at all possible. We're excited about diving into the tactical part of it, to the schematic part of it, but it's huge. This is a really special coaching staff that we had this past year. I think a lot of the cool things that this journey brought us on this past year is an incredibly cool reflection of the leadership of that coaching staff. I was proud to be a part of it."
Many teams around the league are learning the importance and value of their coordinators this offseason as coaches move on to bigger and better opportunities. Luckily for McVay and the Rams, this is not something they will have to worry about until likely next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE