REPORT: From 1-4 to the Playoffs, Is McVay NFL's Best Coach?
The Los Angeles Rams' win over the New York Jets on Sunday moved them a step closer to making history. After starting the season 1-4, mired by injuries, the Rams got healthier throughout the season and turned things around just in time.
Now, the Rams are two wins away from winning the NFC West and securing a home playoff game. If they make it to the playoffs, they, will become only the 16th team since 1970 to start the season 1-4 and make the playoffs, of the 253 teams that started 1-4 during that time frame.
Los Angeles is a team no one wants to face in the playoffs, as they have already made it through a ton of adversity just to be in this position. They are one of the most battle-tested teams in the National Football League.
Part of McVay's success over the years and this season has been his ability to connect with his players, which in turn helps him get the most out of them. Players on the Rams have continued to respond to McVay's coaching style, and the Rams' winning seven of their last nine games after getting healthy is proof of this.
"Coach McVay, in terms of who he is as a coach, not only does he demand the most from you [as a] player, but he wants to get to know you on a deeper level, which I like," safety Quentin Lake said. "It's more than just football when it comes to him, he's trying to get to understand you as a person, he asks questions about your family."
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner agrees with Lake, as McVay has struck a unique cord with many of his players.
"This guy legitimately cares," Turner said, "saying he feels like when they speak, they are on the same level, rather than a hierarchy of a head coach to a player. He had my back. I trust what he says. Not only is he a proven great coach in this league, but he genuinely cares.
"His constant phrase is: 'Never get tired of watching good ball,' I feel like he's always dropping some nugget of wisdom. I have nothing but respect and appreciation for him.”
