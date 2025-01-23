REPORT: Is This the End for Rams QB Matthew Stafford?
During his professional career, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Since being drafted by the Detroit Lions many years ago, the veteran quarterback has rarely missed games and generally played at a high level. This has especially been the case over the past few seasons since Stafford was traded to the Rams.
Simply put, outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, no team in the league would not take Stafford on their team, and even the Chiefs would likely do so if hypothetically given a chance.
However, Stafford faces a critical decision after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs. He undoubtedly has good football left in him, but he also has nothing left to prove, and the Rams will likely need to restructure his contract to bring him back.
Stafford could decide to retire.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network analyzed a few of the statistical reasons why Stafford may legitimately consider retiring this offseason after over a decade and a half in the league.
"Overall, Stafford’s production since the Super Bowl-winning season has mostly hovered around league average," Xie said. "From 2022-24, he ranks 16th in EPA per dropback (0.06) and 12th in success rate (48%). Even if you just look at the last two seasons to exclude his injury-shortened 2022 season, Stafford ranks 13th in EPA per dropback (0.09) and 13th in success rate (48.3%) from 2023-24.
"Wide receiver injuries didn’t help, but Stafford wasn’t nearly as effective generating big plays. Only 13.2% of his completions went for 20+ yards in 2024, down from 19.0% in 2023. He was also less effective at throwing deep. Stafford’s completion percentage on 20+ air-yard throws dipped from 47% in 2023 to 42% this past season.
"Stafford’s biggest area of concern is one that reflects his age and lack of mobility. When pressured, Stafford averaged -0.46 EPA per dropback, which ranked 28th out of 36 players. He was still effective when kept clean, ranking seventh in EPA per dropback when kept clean (0.31).
"However, that means that Stafford suffered the third-largest decline in EPA per dropback when pressured, behind only Joe Flacco and Jalen Hurts. As he ages, Stafford is increasingly reliant on his offensive line. He scrambled only 1.2% of the time when pressured this season, the lowest rate of any qualifying quarterback.
