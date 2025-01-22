REPORT: Rams Have Plenty of Work to do This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and now turn their attention to improving over the offseason.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY examined some of the Rams' most pressing issues this offseason. He believes the Rams should have three primary focus areas.
Dragon noted that the Rams' rushing defense was near the bottom of the league. While the statistics prove this, the team's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also proved this.
The Rams once again gave up big plays to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, which turned out to be one of the determining factors of the game. Dragon also noted the Rams' leading tackler may depart in free agency, making their efforts to stop the run next season even more difficult.
"The Rams were weak against the run, ranking 22 in the league,” Dragon said. “A big reason why is because interior linebacker was a position of weakness. Christian Rozeboom, the team’s leading tackler, is a free agent."
Dragon also noted that with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp potentially becoming a cap casualty this offseason, the Rams would likely need to add to their group of wide receivers as well.
"Nacua and Kupp both battled injuries this season," Dragon said. "Kupp’s missed at least five games for three-straight seasons. Robinson is a pending free agent. The Rams need more depth at the position.
"Kupp is 31 years old. Perhaps the Rams find a wide receiver steal in the draft like they did with Nacua," Dragon said. "However, the 2025 draft isn’t considered deep at wideout. Darius Slayton is a pending free agent and is likely going to get interest from multiple teams.
Most would agree that the Rams need to stock up on offensive linemen, as multiple offensive linemen are set to hit free agency this offseason. The Rams could draft a talented offensive tackle, sign a veteran tackle, or do both this offseason.
"The Rams offensive line improved as the season progressed," Dragon said. "[Alaric] Jackson and Joseph Noteboom are scheduled to hit free agency. Los Angeles ranked 20th in pass block win rate. Tackle prospects such as LSU’s Will Campbell, Texas’ Kelvin Banks, Georgia’s Earnest Greene, or Oregon’s Josh Conerly could be intriguing for the Rams."
