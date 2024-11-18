REPORT: Key Takeaway from Massive Rams Win
The Los Angeles Rams secured a much-needed win against the New England Patriots. After dropping their most recent game, the Rams could not afford to lose a second consecutive game.
The Rams needed to win convincingly over the Patriots after last week’s loss to a team they could have beaten. Nevertheless, the Rams did what they needed to, beating the Patriots 28-22 in a hard-fought game.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com credited Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. “After a slow start, Stafford was dealing for the Rams,” Edholm said.
Stafford completed 18 of his 27 passes for nearly 300 passing yards and four touchdowns. The veteran quarterback has continued to improve.
“Perhaps he heard the obituaries written about the Rams’ season or the whispers that he might be heading toward the twilight of his career,” Edholm said.
“Whatever the case, Matthew Stafford was dialed in Sunday against a Patriots defense coming off the best showing of its 2024 season, throwing four touchdown passes and 295 yards, converting a key third-down sneak, and playing a turnover-free game in a must-win game for the Rams.”
Edholm noted that Stafford initially struggled on Sunday, as he struggled to complete passes early in the game. Stafford’s slow start led to a first quarter in which the Rams did not score a point.
“Stafford completed only one pass in the game’s first 17-plus minutes but was able to get Puka Nacua going early, with 117 first-half yards and his first TD reception of the season,” Edholm said. “But Stafford wasn’t about to ignore his other main man, Cooper Kupp, who had six big catches for 106 yards and two scores, including a 69-yard catch and run against a Patriots’ all-out blitz.
Edholm questioned whether or not McVay still trusts kicker Joshua Karty. Although the kicker performed well against the Minnesota Vikings.
Still, with the game on the line, the Rams decided not send out their kicker. No matter how McVay or anyone else may say otherwise, not sending the kicker out sent a message.
“Rookie kicker Joshua Karty connected on five of his six field-goal attempts in Monday’s loss to the [Miami] Dolphins, hitting a career-best 55-yard field goal in that game,” Edholm said. “He’d had some shakiness earlier in the season but appeared to have worked his way through them. However, just before halftime on Sunday, Karty badly shanked his 26-yard FG attempt that would have given the Rams a 17-10 lead going into the break.”
Edholm noted that McVay avoided using his kicker with a chance to potentially seal the game. While some saw it as McVay not trusting his kicker, it was more likely that he was showing confidence in the team's defense, which needed a stop.
“The Rams scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half, but the Patriots kept within range with a touchdown and field goal of their own and had the ball with a shot to win it in the final minutes," Edholm said. "The reason they got the ball back, down 28-22, was because Sean McVay opted not to send Karty out there with a chance to make it a two-score game."
“The Rams forwent a 54-yard field-goal try, instead punting from the New England 35-yard line with 2:14 remaining. Was that playing it safe or a lack of trust in Karty after the earlier miss? Either way, the kicking game held them back Sunday."
