REPORT: Rams May be in Trouble vs. Vikings in Wild Card Round
The Los Angeles Rams enter Wild Card weekend having won five of their final six regular-season games. The Rams were one of the best teams in the league over that span, and their only loss came while resting multiple starters against the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season finale.
Still, the Rams enter their Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as the underdogs. The Vikings have played solid football essentially the entire season, not in spurts, like the Rams.
Bill Bender of the Sporting News released his predictions for every playoff game this weekend. He believes the Rams will get the job done and upset the Vikings.
“Here is the "upset" of the week,” Bender said. “The Rams are home underdogs against a Minnesota team coming off a brutal loss against the Lions. Los Angeles beat Minnesota 30-20 in Week 8. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua combined for 12 catches for 157 yards and a TD in that game. Mathew Stafford had consistent home-road splits this season, and the Rams can win another close game here.
“How will Sam Darnold respond after a brutal Week 18 performance against the [Detroit] Lions? This is his first playoff start, and it will be heavily scrutinized. The Rams were 3-3 S/U as an underdog of four points or less this season, and we think they will generate just enough against the Vikings' second-ranked run defense to spring the upset.
Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of the most well-respected coaches in the National Football League. Numerous coaches who worked under McVay have become head coaches elsewhere, including Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Rams offensive coordinator a few years ago.
McVay made it clear that he has been involved in the coaching staff's preparation process and that he enjoys it.
“I was involved," McVay said. "I wanted to be totally and completely present this week, but you have a little bit of time to be able to have an idea, but it's more about, alright, let's look at ourselves and how that would adjust and alter some of the things that you might want to do on both sides.’”
