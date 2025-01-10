Is a Young Rams Team Ready for the Difficulties of the Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs for the second consecutive season after winning the NFC West in Week 17. After resting multiple starters in the regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.
While the Vikings may be the visiting team, they are arguably the better team and have undoubtedly had a better season than the Rams. Still, they must hit the road to face the Rams on Monday night.
Although the Rams beat the Vikings earlier this season at home, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows the playoffs are a much different animal than a regular-season game in the middle of the season. The Rams have benefitted from stellar play from one of the youngest defenses in the National Football League and will need them to step up again.
The Rams have many veterans on their team with plenty of playoff experience but also many players who do not, especially on the defensive side of the ball. McVay feels that the Rams have had to win nearly every game over the previous six weeks just to make the playoffs has prepared his young team.
“I think you talk about it, but these guys have embraced the challenges," McVay said. "In a lot of instances, we've kind of been in playoff mode each of the last couple years. They've played in big-time games, but it ramps up. I think it's important to embrace the challenge, embrace the great atmosphere and environment that they've earned the right to go compete in while also being as consistent as you can so that you're at least able to improve and continue to get better throughout the course of this week and then go cut it loose.
"You educate, but let's go bring that same sort of energy and approach with an authentic enthusiasm and an ability to go for it. You talk about it. These guys will feel it. I think they'll be juiced to just go play a little bit better because of the work that they'll put in throughout the course of this week.”
McVay has explained the differences between playoff football and regular season football to his team. However, he does not want to overdo it and have a different effect than the intended one.
He wants the team to play fast and free.
“Enjoy the opportunity," McVay said. "Let's go swing. Let's go compete to the best of our ability. Let's continue to take steps that are in the right direction. You get into the dance it's a single-elimination tournament. We're going to go swing. We're going to shoot our shot. We're not going to be afraid to do anything other than go for it.”
