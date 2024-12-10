REPORT: Rams Make a Leap in the Rankings After Win Over Bills
The Los Angeles Rams have been inconsistent this season because of injuries and even when healthy, they have dropped multiple games they should have won. Still, with a playoff berth essentially hanging in the balance with every game, the Rams have continued to stack wins together.
Most NFL experts predicted the Rams would lose to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and rightfully so. The Rams have struggled at times this season and the Bills were on a seven-game winning streak.
However, none of that mattered once the two teams faced off, as the Rams looked significantly better than their record on Sunday. Rams head coach Sean McVay had a great gameplan, which the team executed well.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his power rankings of every team in the National Football League following Sunday's games. He ranked the Rams as the 12th-best team in the league after their upset win over one of the best teams in the NFL.
"The Rams were relentless with their loaded passing attack, led by the dazzling Puka Nacua, and it paid off with a massive upset over the Bills to keep L.A. right with the rival [Seattle] Seahawks in the NFC West race," Iyer said. "The division may come down to the teams' rematch in Los Angeles in Week 18."
The Rams have a short turnaround, as they will play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers may be a banged-up team and not have a winning record but none of that matters in a game between divisional foes.
The Rams must be prepared for the 49ers to give them their best shot, as the 49ers would like nothing more than to ruin the Rams' chances of making it to the playoffs. McVay must again have his team well-prepared for Thursday's game, even with less time than normal to prepare.
Los Angeles has a great chance of stealing the division and therefore a playoff berth with a home game. However, the only way to guarantee that happens is for the Rams to win the rest of their games, which they could undoubtedly do.
