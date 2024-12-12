REPORT: Rams Could Be Bringing in the Reinforcements
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the last couple of seasons building their roster through the NFL Draft, instead of trades and free agency like they did for many years prior. The Rams had a successful draft haul that helped them begin the process of turning their team around, starting with the defensive side of the ball.
While the Rams have multiple young players who have begun to make a name for themselves, such as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, the unit undoubtedly still needs help. The Rams' defense has shown plenty of potential this season, but they could be only a few moves away from establishing themselves as one of the better defenses in the National Football League.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team recently listed the top cornerback free agents of the upcoming offseason and which team would best fit for them moving forward. He listed a few notable names and a few potential destinations for them.
One of those players is Detroit Lions safety Carlton Davis III, who the Lions traded for even though he is in the final season of his contract, making him a free agent after the season. He is unlikely to stay with the Lions past this season, making him a legitimate option for a Rams' defense over the upcoming offseason.
"Davis has been a solid cornerback throughout his career," Brooke said. "He has 11 interceptions, 84 pass breakups, 310 solo tackles, and four forced fumbles. Despite the ball-hawking production, Davis can also get beat. His feast-or-famine play style has had him allow a 93.7 passer rating during his career, with 34 touchdowns allowed.
"That feast-or-famine play style would fit best with a team that has safety help over the top, much like he's had in Detroit. The Rams have some solid safety play with Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens, and they have the potential to bring John Johnson III back. Plus, they still need a cornerback. That, combined with a dominant young front seven to pressure quarterbacks, could make life a whole lot easier for Davis in 2025."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.