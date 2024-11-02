Rams Star Struggling With Recurring Injury
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) have struggled this season to keep star wide receiver Puka Nacua healthy as he reinjured his knee in practice on Thursday, reported by Ian Rapoport. He should be ok and is not considered a major but should be something to monitor.
A big sigh of relief for the Rams who just got Nacua back from an extended injury to that same right knee that kept him out from Week 2 through Week 7. The fact that he is going to be just fine is season saving news for the Rams offense.
Nacua has been dealing with this right knee issue since before the season. He was banged up in training camp with a knee tear and later suffered a knee PCL sprain in Week 1 against Detroit Lions. He recently made his return in Week 8 against the Vikings on Thursday night and looked good.
After playing just a few snaps in Week 1, Nacua responded in Week 8 with seven catches for 104 yards. He dropped the very first pass he was thrown and went on a tear following the mistake. The second-year pass catcher is hoping to continue the success by staying on the field.
This should not be much of a setback for Nacua and the Rams as he was reportedly expected to be fine. He did not participate in his regular media availability after tweaking that knee again in practice.
If the Rams want to be successful going forward, they must keep boht Nacua and veteran receiver Cooper Kupp healthy. They are cornerstone pieces of the offense and are integral to winning games. It was no surprise that the Rams upset the one-loss Vikings with both receivers back in the lineup.
It will be interesting to see how Nacua deals with this lingering issue over the next few weeks. Assuming it will continue to bother him, the Rams hope that he is able to work through the issue and still make an impact on the field. If he goes down again, it will likely be for the remainder of the season.
