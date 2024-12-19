REPORT: Rams Fill Major Hole With Dynamic Threat Loveland in New Mock
The Los Angeles Rams boast an impressive set of weaponry in their aerial attack, laying claim to one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receiver duos in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
The Rams also have fellow wide outs Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell in their employ, and their backfield tandem of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum is more than solid.
However, Los Angeles is severely lacking in one area: tight end.
Tyler Higbee has been out all season while recovering from a major knee injury, and while he is set to return to the field, he is aging and is no longer the threat he once was.
The Rams did sign Colby Parkinson in free agency, and while Parkinson has been decent, he is more of a blocker than a pass-catcher, and he certainly isn't explosive.
That's why Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has Los Angeles selecting Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in his latest mock draft.
"We haven't seen an impact playmaker at tight end in a Sean McVay offense, so why not swing for one here?" Valentino wrote. "Colston Loveland suffered from terrible quarterback play in 2024, but evaluators know his blend of size, route running, and football IQ will lead to Pro Bowls."
In spite of the brutal quarterback play at Michigan this season, Loveland still managed to catch 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
Last year, the 20-year-old hauled in 45 receptions for 649 yards and four scores, helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship.
It's true that we have yet to see McVay truly utilize an elite tight end. Higbee has been solid throughout his Rams tenure, but he has never been a top-flight player at his position.
Loveland definitely has the potential to become just that on the NFL level, and alongside of the rest of the weapons Los Angeles has offensively, he should be able to get plenty of open looks from quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2025.
The Rams have gone 7-2 over their last nine games to improve to 8-6 and firmly plant themselves in the NFC playoff picture.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.