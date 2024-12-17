REPORT: Rams OL Dotson Given Top Grade
One player stood above the rest in the Los Angeles Rams' win over the San Fransisco 49ers. It wasn't Puka Nacua or Kyren Williams.
Pro Football Focus gave Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson a 90.0 grade for his performance against the 49ers.
The game was a low-scoring one for the Rams, only being able to score 12 points, none of the points coming from touchdowns.
Dotson played a major role in the Rams’ runs throughout the game that allowed them to score off of punts, a notable moment being Dotson’s two impressive blocks to clear the way for Rams receiver Puka Nacua.
“You already know what type of game it’s going to be — no more passing, it’s just going to be a fight and a brawl. This is like the best circumstance for that to happen to go against the 49ers and just straight mano a mano. That’s all you can ask for as an offensive line,” said Dotson when discussing the game.
Rams head coach Sean McVay touched on the offensive line’s successes in their 49ers’ win as well, touching on the capabilities of Dotson.
“I think that’s the benefit of having really functional, athletic guards that have an incredible ability to be able to move and accelerate in space and be able to have close quarters contact with people,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
“We’ve been able to get some of our outside zone hitting run plays going. You can’t get those plays going if you don’t have guys that have the ability to be able to reach, cut off, and then be able to finish on second-level angles of departure. Both ‘K-Dot’ and Steve [Avila] can do that in the run game with different ways of being functional,” said McVay.
This is Dotson’s second season with the Rams after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. Since joining, Dotson has been a part of some very important plays for the Rams, especially this season.
“I think people realize how much it changes a game to be as physical as we need to be. The more physical the game, the more impact on blocking, emphasis on running, things like that, the more that we can run the ball, the more that we can … dominate our opponent, the more chances we have to do that, I feel like that’s the better chance of winning,” said Dotson when asked about how the offensive line has grown in his time.
Dotson received the highest grade out of his teammates for his performance, a testament to the work he did.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.