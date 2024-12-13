REPORT: What We Learned from the Rams' Massive Win Over the 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams traveled north to face off with fellow NFC West foe, the San Francisco. While the 49ers entered the game with a chance of making the playoffs, the eventual loss essentially ended the 49ers' chances of making the playoffs this season.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com credited the Rams with doing whatever it took to secure the win on Thursday night. Los Angeles again found a way to beat a challenging team on the road in a game.
"Rams earned ugly, rain-soaked, but important win for the playoffs," Edholm said. "The cardiac Rams had to sweat out an ugly-but-significant victory to keep their playoff chances in good standing, bludgeoning the 49ers with the run game when poor conditions hindered both teams’ passing games. If you like rain-soaked, field-goal battles, this one was just for you. The rain fell with increasing strength in the first half, and the offenses melted away with it. The Rams punted five straight times."
Edholm credited Rams the Rams' offense with figuring things out in the second half. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a challenging game, accomplishing something that has rarely happened during his team in the league.
"Cooper Kupp had zero catches in a game for only the third time in his career," he said. "Things picked up slightly in the second half, but we finished with the first touchdown-less game of the 2024 NFL season. Joshua Karty's fourth field goal of the night with 20 seconds left spared this one from being the season’s lowest-scoring game. There was even a late hold-your-breath moment when the Rams committed an unforgivable horse collar penalty on the ensuing kickoff, giving the 49ers a puncher’s chance to win it, but the Rams held on. In doing so, they received a huge bump in their playoff chances, echoing last year’s miracle run, and they now get 10 days off. That’s now seven of their eight victories by a single score. They’ve earned it."
The Rams are in prime position to win the NFC West, with just a few more wins this season over the final few weeks. Los Angeles is just a few more wins away from the playoffs.
